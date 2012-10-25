Republic of Texas Brands Incorporated Announces Corporate Strategy Change and Current Status on OTC Markets

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2012 --Jerry Grisaffi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Republic of Texas Brands Incorporated (PINKSHEETS: RTXB), announced today a change in RTXB’s corporate strategy to concentrate solely on the barbecue processing plant and the 1824 Texas Best Barbecue Restaurants.



“We have positioned RTXB to create and support a unique barbecue restaurant concept in the exploding fast/casual dining segment that will be both scalable and replicable for rapid expansion. After the initial 6 months of operations, we will be able to roll out a franchising program that will create significant growth opportunities for the Company. Please stay tuned as we have more exciting announcements forthcoming”, said Grisaffi.



Grisaffi also announced that RTXB has updated all filings and is current with OTC Markets.



