Requitix Announces Early Merchant Sign-Up Incentive and Date

Belmopan, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Today, Requitix has announced a significant advantage for the first 250 Merchants that register to accept RQX tokens for regular transactions. Throughout the entire beta period and up through the initial release of the payment gateway system, all early adopters of the Requitix merchant solution will have Zero (0%) processing fees for the first six months of use with the official production release of the Requitix solution.



All merchant transactions using the RQX token as payment will see zero merchant transaction fees during the first six months of official usage, and still have the protections and value of the entire Requitix system, including scammer/spammer protections, qualified reviews, and of course, zero chargebacks.



Full merchant registration will open on January 1st, 2018 so be sure to secure your spot by visiting the Requitix Merchant Registration page.



About Requitix

Requitix is a new startup company looking to introduce the new Requitix (RQX) token built on the Ethereum Blockchain through Smart Contracts that control 4 major components that consist of Trusted Reviews, Scammer/Spammer Protection, Zero Chargebacks and a Transaction fee of .5%. That's one half of one percent!