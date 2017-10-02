Requitix Launches requitix.io – Publishes Whitepaper

Belmopan, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Requitix announced today that effective immediately, requitix.io is available to the public, expanding the exposure and details of the Requitix token (RQX), the RQX Confidence System, making the broader business details fully available to the public to explore. "Today marks an incredible moment for the Requitix team and all the professionals and advisors that have been working on this project for well over a year." Said Tom Boyle CEO and Cofounder.



The RQX token adheres to the ERC20 standard based on Ethereum and securely managed by predetermined rules set through Smart Contracts. Michael Reece CTO, added – "It is very important to note, that this is not just another token on the Ethereum ecosystem, but rather an important component to an entirely new ecommerce payment gateway solution, coupled to a decentralized Merchant/Customer review program, protected by a scammer/spammer analytics engine, creating what we call, our Token of Trust."



For additional assistance, journalists, investors and analysts may contact the following members of the Requitix communications team: media@requitix.io.



About Requitix

Requitix is a new startup company looking to introduce the new Requitix (RQX) token built on the Ethereum Blockchain through Smart Contracts. The Smart Contracts will control 4 major components that consist of Trusted Reviews, Scammer/Spammer Protection, Zero Chargebacks and a Transaction fee of .5%. That's one half of one percent!