Rescheduled World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil 54th National Open This Friday at Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --After being lost to rain two weeks ago, the make-up Champion Racing Oil National Open will be a stand-alone program, paying $25,000 to win and $1,000 to start the 40-lap World of Outlaws main event.



The conclusion of the Open will also crown the 2016 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car champion as the Open pits the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars against the World of Outlaws stars. Greg Hodnett, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil is the current Williams Grove point leader going into the prestigious race.



Throughout history, no other driver has ever won the Williams Grove National Open as many times as outlaws warrior Donny Schatz who put himself on top of the event win list by claiming his fifth Nationals in 2012.



Schatz will enter the Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend leading the outlaws point standings, racing well ahead of Daryn Pittman, while also having accrued the most wins of any circuit driver this season.



Hanover, PA native Stevie Smith scored redemption after a heartbreak a year earlier to record his third career triumph in the Champion Racing Oil Williams Grove marquee event in 2015.



The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues.



The Speedway is a half-mile dirt track located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. The most prestigious of these special events is this year's Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of racecar engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.