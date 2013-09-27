Rescuing Racers Intiative Is Saving Racehorses in Indiana and Ohio

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --Racehorses whose career on the racetrack has ended often have opportunities as sport-horses in other competitive disciplines. Transitioning these horses to new careers requires thoughtful understanding of their prior experience and training and careful placement in appropriate adoptive homes. However most racehorse owners, and many equine rescue or transition organizations, cannot afford the time and resources to transition and place these horses well. Friends of Ferdinand Inc. (FFI), an Indiana non-profit that specializes in transitioning retiring and at-risk racehorses into second careers, is pleased and honored to announce that the ASPCA Equine Fund has granted support to FFI’s program to transition racehorses as well as provide educational opportunities for young adults seeking a career in the equine industry.



Friends of Ferdinand Inc. is named in memory of the magnificent Ferdinand, the 1986 Kentucky Derby Champion, Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and 1987 Horse of the Year who earned more than $4 million during his career. A few years after his retirement, Ferdinand was slaughtered for human consumption. Friends of Ferdinand Inc. promotes equine welfare by providing second chances at life for retiring racehorses in Indiana. We specialize in transitioning racehorses into second careers as sport-horses, pleasure mounts and companions. www.friendsofferdinand.com.