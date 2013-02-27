Research in Motion Limited & Vodafone Group Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: BBRY), (NASDAQ: VOD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Research in Motion Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) stock is at $13.06, down 0.04 percent from its previous close of $13.06. The stock opened the session at $12.93 and touched its highest price point at $13.20. Research in Motion stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $12.77. The stock is currently below its 6-days EMA of $13.26 and its 20 days EMA of $14.14, thus showing mildly bearish trend. However, its MACD chart shows neutral trend and the stock may touch $12.33 level.



On the upside, its first resistance level is at $13.83. Research in Motion is based out of Canada.



Find out more on BBRY here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBRY



Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) shows bullish trend as the stock made an up movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $24.78 and remained in $24.76 and $25.10 price range during the session. The stock is 2.02 percent higher at $25.05. Vodafone’s first support level is at $25. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $24.85. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $25.30. The stock has traded 12.498 million shares in this session so far.



Vodafone offers telecommunication services and the company is based out of the United Kingdom.



Find out where VOD could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VOD



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