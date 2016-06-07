San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Market research firm Common Sense Advisory provides on-going research and advice for buyers and sellers of language services. In a recent report, they take a behind-the-scenes look at solution development, timeline calculations, and pricing. They specifically note two recurring themes: 1) the increasing price pressure caused by clients driving the race to the bottom; and 2) the drastic reduction in timelines to conduct projects.



Their report, "How LSPs Quote Projects," stated that retail translation management systems (TMS) are the most advanced e-commerce platforms. Retail TMSes differ from online storefronts in that they are either part of or connect to a TMS. They are accessible for instant quotes using standard pricing. They also enable LSPs to customize price lists and provide login credentials to repeat customers.



Elanex's expressIt is used to illustrate an example of a Retail TMS platform. expressIt is a 24/7 self-serve high-quality professional human translation service. expressIt provides all the depth, nuance, and quality of the world's best human translators, delivered with unprecedented speed from their powerful automation technology.



"We have responded to client demand for faster turnaround and competitive pricing while maintaining professional quality translation with our expressIt technology," noted Elanex CTO Serguei Komarov. "expressIt uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to emulate the decision making of a skilled project manager and provides 100% automation for pricing, practitioner selection and assignment, file management, and delivery of routine and urgent translation requests," he continued.



With expressIt, users can order high-quality translation online in minutes – just upload the documents and instantly receive a quote with delivery options. The documents will be professionally translated faster than expected at competitive prices without phone calls or waiting for emails. Try it at translate.elanex.com.



About Elanex

Elanex is the world leader in fast, accurate, and easy translation. The largest international companies rely upon our professionally managed service to confidently communicate multi-language content to their customers around the world. Our technology-enabled process is proven for the most demanding and time-sensitive needs of our high technology/IT, finance, manufacturing, legal/M&A, energy, and consumer retail clients. In any language, any format, anywhere, anytime - Elanex delivers.



expressIt is available 24/7 at www.expressitnow.com. Ordering is simple and fast, with pricing and timing clearly shown before purchase. Additionally, it's very easy to try out. expressIt translates Microsoft® Office® documents, as well as HTML, PDF, .RESX and many other formats, in over 100 language combinations and 100 subject areas.