Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2014 --Hoping to manage the expectations of new parents, first-time author and perinatal relationship researcher Elly Taylor brings attention to a recent study about postpartum depression. Not typically thought of as a direct emotional concern for fathers, the study published last month in the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health focuses on postpartum anxiety in both parents. Citing that a couple’s unrealistic expectations are linked to perinatal mood disorders the study highlights the need for connection, teamwork and support.



Asserting that one in seven mothers and one in ten fathers suffer from postpartum depression and/or anxiety, Taylor said of the study, “This study confirms my findings. In my research over the last 15 years I’ve found that parents grossly underestimate the need for emotional support in the postpartum period. Feelings of isolation and disconnection from one’s partner increases the risk of postpartum anxiety or depression in both parents. When either partner can’t get the emotional support they need from the other, it can lead to the erosion of feelings of love that will likely effect the whole family over time.”



In her book, “Becoming Us, 8 Steps to Grow a Family that Thrives” Taylor proposes a more grounded approach to parenthood. An advocate of staying connected on all levels, the book focuses on what Taylor calls the “in-betweens”: the integral time of family foundation-building after pregnancy and before parenting.



About Elly Taylor

Elly Taylor is a perinatal relationship researcher and the author of her first book entitled, “Becoming Us, 8 Steps to Grow a Family that Thrives”. In addition to ongoing media appearances and speaking engagements she is also the resident relationship expert for the Daily Life website. As a columnist her work can be read in Practical Parenting magazine.



