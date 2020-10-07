Reshape the Mind, Inc. Founder Releases Book to Help Save Study Time for PTCE & ExCPT Exams

Baldwin Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2020 --Tasked with simplifying the memorization process, a new book comes to the rescue for students preparing for the PTCE or ExCPT exams. Written by Ryan Ngov, a Pharmacist, Founder and CEO of Reshape The Mind, Inc., the book is a veritable go-to resource for the most commonly prescribed medications in the United States. Entitled, 400 Medications Simplified the book targets their generic and brand names, pharmacologic classes, indications, and that's very intentionally it. The study supplement doesn't muddy the waters with additional information found in other reference materials; it's a straight shot to a well-organized way to remember meds at will.



So how does the study guide for medications work its wonders? The author says it's all in the book's organization. For quick access, generic and brand name medicines are presented in alphabetical order. It contains 300 featured medications and an additional 100 outlined in Part Four of the book. This portion provides a forward-focused approach to personal development in the industry by catering to those who wish to optimize their career opportunities as a pharmacy technician. There are memorization tips, a FAQ chapter, and even a portion that helps students navigate their training without paying $15k and higher.



Ngov said of the book release, "You don't need pharmacy experience to make the best use of my book about medicine. I have written it so that it will lead you through the study process step by step. And though the subject matter could be intimidating, studying this book isn't."



In 2018, Ngov authored his first book, Your Admission Coach to Pharmacy School: Everything You Need to Know About Getting In. The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. 400 Medications Simplified is now available for pre-order on Amazon.



