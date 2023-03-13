Residential Chain Link Fencing: 5 Reasons It's a Great Choice for Homes with Children

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --Having a safe and secure backyard is essential for children's well-being. To keep little ones safe, some classic precautions are probably already part of day-to-day life--filling in any holes in the yard and removing any sharp plants. In addition, chain-link fencing in Vancouver can be a fantastic choice for protecting little ones as they run and play. Here are the top reasons why. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/chain-link-fences-for-vancouver-residential-homes-with-children-5-reasons-why-should-choose-this-type-of-fencing/



Why does chain-link work so well to protect children on residential properties? The five top reasons are safety, durability, affordability, versatility, and pet-friendliness.



1. Safety: One of the essential benefits of having a chain link fence is its security. Children love to play and run around, which can lead to accidents. A chain link fence provides a secure boundary for children to play in, keeping them safe from hazards like busy roads and neighbours' yards.



2. Durability: Chain link fences are built to last and made from sturdy materials. They can withstand heavy use and weather conditions, making them ideal for families with children who are always on the go. With a chain link fence, children will be protected for years.



3. Affordability: Unlike other fencing types, residential chain link fences are relatively affordable. They are also easy to maintain, which means less money on repairs or replacements over time.



4. Versatility: Chain link fences come in a variety of colours, styles, and sizes, making them suitable for any home. Whether a simple, classic look or a more modern design, there is a chain link fence to fit every need and style.



5. Pet-Friendly: chain link fences also make an excellent choice for homes with pets. They provide a secure area for pets to play in and keep them from running away. They'll also be safe from hazards like cars and other animals.



Other Considerations Residential Chain Link Fencing



- Height: It's essential to choose a fence tall enough to prevent children/pets from climbing it. A height of 4-5 feet tall is typically recommended.



- Mesh Size: Consider the size of the mesh in the chain link fence. Smaller mesh sizes can be difficult for small children to climb and will help prevent them from getting stuck or entangled.



- Material: Look for a fence made of durable, weather-resistant materials such as galvanized steel or aluminum. These materials will last longer and stand up to heavy use.



- Gates: Ensure the fence includes secure gates that can be locked to keep children and pets safely inside the property. Look for gates with a self-closing mechanism to prevent them from being left open.



- Privacy Slats: If privacy is a concern, consider adding privacy slats to the chain link fence. These slats can be added to the inside of the fence to create a more private space where children can play.



Chain link fences are an excellent choice for families with children. They offer safety, durability, affordability, versatility, and pet-friendliness, making them an ideal choice for any home. To learn more or get a quote, please get in touch with QS Fencing in Vancouver. These professionals are trained and ready to help choose the ideal fence for a family's well-being – including installation and maintenance as necessary.



