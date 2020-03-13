Residential Fencing: Beautify Fences with the Right Blossoms

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2020 --Green thumbs are starting to itch. With spring just around the corner, thoughts of backyard beautification are well underway. And one of the most traditional and beautiful ways to liven up a landscape is to have a little greenery creep across a residential fence installation.



But while images of ivy and shrubbery may start creeping across the mind—beware, the wrong plants can overburden a fence, causing significant structural damage. That's why the residential fence installers at QS Fencing in Vancouver have a little advice regarding plant species that can beautify without damaging a fence. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/how-your-fence-can-be-part-of-your-gardening-project/



Wonderful Wisteria

Fragrant cascades of blue and purple make wisteria a comely choice for any home. More significantly, the plant is low-maintenance, which is significant for those who don't have time for cutting and pruning. Since wisteria can be a bit heavy, it's a suitable choice for an aluminum picket or any of the more robust fencing installations. Before planting, make sure to check the conditions of your fence and whether it can hold up the plant.



Trumpeting Vines

For a backyard that's vivid and full of energy, the trumpet vine is a natural choice. Bold and light-smelling, the plant attracts hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees. This species is fast-growing (and considered by some to be invasive). It will cover a fence quickly if that is the goal, but some investment in pruning and maintenance may be necessary.



Chocolate Vine

Also known as five-leaf akebia, this plant features a summertime growth of fragrant and delicate purple blooms. This plant tends to grow well on a trellis or fence. Like the trumpeting vine, growth can be vigorous, so rein it in with regular pruning.



