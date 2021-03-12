Residential Fencing for Backyard Gardens

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2021 --Having a vegetable garden in the backyard can seem laborious and complicated, especially for those who do not have much space at home. However, it is increasingly common to grow herbs, plants and vegetables in small places. As a residential fencing company in Vancouver, QS Fencing has some great tips to get started. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/practical-tips-for-setting-up-your-garden-in-the-backyard/



Backyard vegetable garden: evaluate the space



To begin, assess the space that's available and the weather conditions.



There are herbs and vegetables that require direct sunlight, others do not, as well as some that should be planted at certain times of the year. Make a list of the desired plants, and see if light/temperature conditions are appropriate before getting started.



Prepare the site



If there's no residential fencing already installed, this may be the time to consider it. Make sure the plot that will house the garden is clean, without garbage or construction material. The land must also be of good quality, enriched with fertilizer (preferably the ecological versions).



After the fence and plot is prepared, it's time to have some fun. Choose the seeds, seedlings, or plants. There may be some generous or family members who might be willing to share. Consider starting seeds in small pots indoors to help them establish, before transplanting the seedlings. Larger seedlings can be planted directly in the soil.



Remember that vegetables, herbs and spices, for the most part, require constant watering. Read or inquire about fertilization requirements to facilitate the growth and health of the plants. If the plants being grown are edible, organic, eco-friendly fertilizers are highly recommended.



Check / Repair Residential Fencing



If the garden already has residential fencing in place, make sure to check it's in good condition before embarking on the gardening dream. Fencing will protect the garden by preventing unwanted animal visits that can potentially eat away at all the hard work.



The team of residential fencing experts at QS Fencing is ready to help with any issue. For more information, contact (604) 777-3057 or info@qsfencing.ca to get a high qualified professional solution for any fence.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca