Residential Fencing in Vancouver: Trends for Around the Home

From incorporating colour to mixed medium fencing, 2018 was a fascinating year for home styles. In their latest blog, QS Fencing, a company that specializes in the installation and repair of metal fences in Vancouver, shared some of the biggest trends and requests from the past year.



In no particular order, the blog touches on trends like using gorgeous flowering shrubs to mask chain-link fences, mixing mediums like stone and metal to create unique looks, and even incorporating horizontal gardens into their fencing.



According to the article, one trend that seems to be gaining popularity is darkly coloured fences:



"The white picket is passé. For a sophisticated look, darker colours have become very vogue in home design. It's not necessary to embrace full-on black, a dark navy or grey can be equally attractive. Dark coloured fencing makes a house stand out, especially if it's a lighter colour. Additionally, dark fences provide an eye-catching backdrop for flowering trees and shrubs."



