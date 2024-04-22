Residential North Vancouver Fencing Company Shares Article on Combining Fences

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2024 --As a North Vancouver Fencing Company, QS Fencing understands that moving to a new property comes with the challenge of working with what's already there, including fencing. That's why the team at QS has published some tips on how to combine affordable chain link fences with existing fencing solutions. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/blending-boundaries-integrating-chain-link-fences-with-existing-fencing-solutions/



The beauty of chain link fences lies in their simplicity and adaptability. Homeowners dealing with repairs or expansion of an existing fence, whether wood, vinyl, or even wrought iron, may want to consider how to incorporate chain link fencing without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.



To get started:



1. Assess the Existing Fencing

Evaluate the condition, material, and style of the existing fence. It's important to understand materials, structure, and how a chain link fence might complement or contrast it.



2. Design Continuity:

Consider the overall design and layout of the property. Chain link fencing can be used to fill gaps, extend boundaries, or even create internal divisions within your land. Using similar heights and colours can help create a more unified look.



3. Transition Points:

Identify where the chain link fence will meet the existing fence. Transition points should be planned carefully to ensure structural stability and aesthetic cohesion. Custom posts or frames can be designed to smooth the transition between different materials.



Practical Tips for Combining Fencing Types



– Make the landscape an advantage: plants, shrubs, and trees can help blend different fencing types, softening the transition while adding visual interest.



– Consider Privacy Add-Ons: If privacy is a concern, especially in areas where chain link fences meet more solid fencing types, consider using privacy slats or screens.



– Colour Uniformity: Painting or coating a chain link fence to match or complement the colour of the existing fence can greatly enhance visual harmony.



– Professional Consultation: Consulting with a fencing expert can provide valuable insights into the possibilities and best practices for integrating different fencing types



Chain Link Fences in Vancouver



