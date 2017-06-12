Residential Real Estate Broker Shares Tips on Finding a Prime Market

Greenwood Village, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --HomeSmart Broker, Lynn Chute, is known for growing a thriving brokerage of 3 offices and 600 agents in Denver and the surrounding areas. After 19 years in residential real estate, she has locked down clear indicators to finding a prime location for a brokerage.



To assist brokers, Chute discusses the identifiers to look for in a market in a RISMedia spotlight article titled, "Efficiency and Innovation Key to Remaining on the Cutting Edge of Success."



Factors that encourage home purchases include diversity in properties and people, affordable cost of living and desirable areas for housing, working and playing. The addition of jobs, as well as the relocation of major businesses also creates an ideal market for professionals and families.



In the article, brokers can learn how to ensure growth in their current market and study current trends Chute has recognized in hot markets.



"In this area, there is a huge demand for residential housing and a shrinking inventory of homes. Buyers have to make smart, thoughtful decisions very quickly," said Chute. "Not only must sellers be prepared to compete with ever-increasing new-construction homes, but they must be prepared to make smart and timely decisions, as well."



Once you decide on a market, you must determine the right brokerage model to operate. Chute explains that expansion is her focus, but the company won't see success without innovation and efficiency in their tools and processes.



"A broker should consider efficiency and innovation in service, systems and technology that allows you to fully support your agents, so they can focus on their clients," said Chute. "Choose a model that provides tools to support your business like consumer-focused meeting spaces, marketing resources and ongoing education. "



About HomeSmart International

Founded in 2000 by entrepreneur Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona and still holds that distinction today. HomeSmart International is ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokerages in the United States, and was recently ranked as the number one brokerage firm in the Metropolitan Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International began franchising in 2010, and continues to grow by offering franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has nearly 100 offices in 16 states and more than 11,500 agents nationwide.



