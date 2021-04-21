Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Protecting one's home is one of the greatest gifts for the family within it. Home insurance coverage offers parents and children comfort and peace of mind. At Kelly Insurance Group, they understand that protecting a home is very important, so they ask questions to get to know each policyholder, their family, their home, what valuables need to be protected, and more. Locals from Phoenixville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Trappe, Collegeville, and the surrounding areas rely on Kelly Insurance Group's relationships with top-rated home insurance companies for the right home insurance coverage.



Home Insurance Protection



Home insurance policies typically cover fire, windstorm, hail, theft, and water damage, when not related to flooding. For homes located in a flood zone, homeowners will need a separate flood insurance policy to cover any losses. For those in need of home insurance, it is a good idea to inventory the items within the home and share that list with the insurance agent to make sure there is proper coverage and to discuss any deductibles. In most cases, if the deductible – the amount paid out of pocket – is higher, then the premium would be lower. The agents at Kelly Insurance Group will work with homeowners to find a choice of coverage and deductible that best suits the individual's home.



What Home Insurance Protects



Home Insurance includes several types of coverage that will protect specific categories of property.



- The first is "Dwelling", which will protect the structure and roof of the home. When purchasing home insurance, consider the cost of rebuilding the home.



- "Other Structures": Another coverage that protects damages to any structures that are not attached to the home, such as a garage, pool, mailbox, or fence.



- "Personal Property" coverage reimburses homeowners that sustain a covered loss to items such as furniture, electronics, and kitchenware, or other personal belongings.



- When damage to the home is severe enough that it cannot be lived in, "Additional Living Expenses" will cover the cost of hotels and meals.



- Another home insurance protection is "Personal Liability", which protects homeowners with reimbursements if sued for property damage to others or for accidental injury.



- Home insurance also offers protection if someone who doesn't live in the home is injured on your property.



For more information on home insurance, visit kellyins.com or call Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442.



About Kelly Insurance Group

For more than 35 years, Kelly Insurance Group has been providing commercial and personal insurance. This family-owned independent agency takes pride in offering risk management solutions to each client. They work with many of the top insurance carriers to provide business insurance, homeowners insurance, auto insurance, life, and health insurance, along with tag and notary services and Medicare supplements.