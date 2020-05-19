Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --Residents in Syracuse, Ithaca NY, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Morgantown WV, and Buffalo trust Access Elevator to install residential elevators that have various functions. Not only do residential elevators promote a safer and more comfortable indoor environment, but residential elevators also provide convenience, increase home value, and provide additional home safety functions.



Residential elevators are an ideal choice for homeowners due to their convenient function. Not only are residential elevators ideal for individuals with limited mobility, but residential elevators can assist all individuals with various aspects of home mobility and convenience. Taking up less space than standard stairwells, residential elevators are an investment that all homeowners can benefit from.



Homes with residential elevators have a higher property value than homes without residential elevators. Residential elevators can increase property value by up to 10% and make homes a more attractive option on the market. By appealing to individuals of all handicaps and capabilities, residential elevators can be a driving factor when individuals with limited mobility purchase homes. The bottom line, East coast homes with residential elevators sell faster at higher rates.



Residential elevators offer additional safety functions that individuals with limited mobility can benefit from. With special sensors, ease-of-use, and fire alarm technology, individuals with limited mobility are much safer using home elevators than traditional staircases in multi-story homes. Additional safety options such as limited access to unauthorized use can increase home security and contribute to a larger home security scheme.



About Access Elevator

