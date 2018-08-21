Residents of Malvern Take Full Advantage of Advanced Removals & Storage's Specialised Packing Service

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Advanced Removals & Storage offers comprehensive removals services for residents and businesses in different areas, and this includes the town of Malvern. Today, Malvern residents can also benefit from Advanced Removals and Storage's specialised and efficient packing service for any move.



Advanced Removals & Storage takes pride in the fact that it has a complete team of movers and staff who are all thoroughly trained and professional, but who also have the commitment and dedication to customers to provide a wholly stress-free and efficient move.



The company operates in different areas in Gloucester, Bristol, Swindon, Worcester, and other nearby environs, and it has already acquired an excellent reputation as an expert mover for those who are living in these areas also, including locations such as Malvern, where Advanced Removals & Storage has helped numerous clients as well.



Today, Advanced Removals & Storage is happy to announce a more comprehensive and specialised packing service for Malvern residents and business owners. Advanced Removals & Storage says more about its dedicated and organised packing service: "It is so easy to underestimate how much work is involved in packing up your entire household. It is usually not until you start the job that you realise what a huge effort it will take. But don't worry if you find you have left it too late to tackle the storeroom, loft, or garden shed that you haven't looked in for years, just give us a call." Advanced Removals & Storage adds that its team is fully trained in packing and will make sure that they pack each item safely for transport come moving day.



With the packing service from Advanced Removals & Storage, customers can find extra time to concentrate on other essential tasks related to their move, such as redirecting mail, exchanging keys, cancelling subscriptions and deliveries, informing utility companies, and so on.



Additionally, Advanced Removals & Storage also offers DIY packing kits for those who think they can tackle packing on their own. These DIY packing kits have everything needed for proper packing, including packing boxes, wardrobe cartons, tape, and more. Customers can give Advanced Removals & Storage a ring, and the company will make sure the DIY packing kits are delivered straight to the customers' doorstep when they need it.



About Advanced Removals & Storage

Advanced Removals & Storage is one of the most renowned removals firms in the areas of Bristol, Worcester, Swindon, Gloucester, and more. The company not only specialises in removals but also offers self-storage solutions for residents and businesses in the areas mentioned above. For those living in Malvern and interested in Malvern removals services, visit the company's website.