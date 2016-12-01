Resistance Band Workout Poster by NewMe Fitness Now Available to Public

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Workout enthusiasts can now acquire an inexpensive yet powerful addition to their home gym setups. NewMe Fitness has officially launched their latest workout product in the form of a resistance band poster featuring 40 different exercises to help tone, tighten and strengthen the entire body. The poster focuses on the best resistance band exercises, as well as those that are hard to do with other equipment. The Resistance Band Workout Poster is available through the company's Amazon storefront or on their website at www.newmefitness.net.



Resistance bands are favored by people with varying levels of workout and fitness experience because bands offer many different levels of resistance. Exercising with resistance bands is an effective way to build muscle as they are slightly torn by the resistance and become stronger and larger as they are repaired. Resistance bands are also a popular go-to for exercises that require pulling in order to build strength as opposed to lifting (useful for working latissimus dorsi muscles, for example). Bands are simple to use, yet offer plenty of workout versatility and excellent results when used over time.



Compared to other home gym equipment purchases, bands are among the most affordable options on the market. Often used in lieu of free weights, bands fold easily for convenient storage, are lightweight and easy to pack for travel, and can be integrated into a number of different exercises for greater workout versatility. By using a guide like the Resistance Band Workout Poster, users can customize workout routines that will benefit the entire body without ever having to use another piece of equipment.



The Resistance Band Workout Poster divides exercises into sections enabling users to target specific muscles during each workout. For best results, NewMe Fitness recommends selecting a minimum of 2 exercises from each section of the poster and performing at least 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions for each one. Individuals can design their own workouts to tone and strengthen the upper and lower body, as well as the core and back. By following the clear illustrations featured on the poster, each user can burn calories, improve strength, build muscle and improve posture at their own pace and in the privacy of their own home.



Known for its ever-growing line of fitness products with a special emphasis on fitness posters, NewMe Fitness has designed the Resistance Band Workout Poster with the same quality features as its other best-selling posters, such as the Dumbbell Poster Volumes I and II, the Suspension Exercise Poster and the Exercise Ball Poster. This latest product is as finely illustrated as all of the company's other posters so that users can see the correct start and finish positions for each of the 40 different exercises offered. The Resistance Band Workout Poster is also fully laminated to ensure that it is waterproof and as durable as possible.



Made in the U.S.A. and printed with metallic green ink, the Resistance Band Workout Poster is currently offered at an introductory price on Amazon. Validated by personal trainers with 15 years worth of experience in the fitness industry, NewMe Fitness is confident that the Resistance Band Workout Poster will receive as many positive reviews as their other products and it even comes with a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee.



About NewMe Fitness

Based in Oakland, California, NewMe Fitness is quickly becoming a leader in home gym posters and workout cards. The company's product line includes best-selling products like its Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster, the Suspension Exercise Poster, the Bodyweight Exercise Poster and more. As is evident by reviews received on Amazon, NewMe Fitness delivers top-quality products widely embraced by workout enthusiasts at varying levels of strength and endurance.



For more information about the Resistance Band Workout Poster or any of NewMe Fitness' growing line of products, visit the company's website at www.NewMeFitness.net.



