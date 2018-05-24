Respected Contractor Builds Home Additions in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --Glickman Design Build is a highly respected contractor that builds home additions in Gaithersburg, Maryland. In addition to this particular city, they also provide home additions in Chevy Chase, North Bethesda, Silver Spring, Cabin John, and Germantown. This company has been building its reputation since 1975, so they are extremely well-established.



People often start looking for new homes when they need more space, and this is certainly understandable, and it can sometimes be the right choice. However, there are some significant expenses that go along with purchasing a new home. There are going to be real estate agency commissions, and they can be quite considerable in many cases, and there are closing costs.



Of course, the charges for packing and actually moving into the new property will add to the debit ledger. These are actual tangible monetary expenses, but there are personal losses and a good bit of uncertainty that enter the picture as well. For one, it is very disruptive to have salespeople and prospective buyers stopping by all the time.



On the other side of the equation, it can be time-consuming and stressful to try to find the right home at the right price. With regard to the uncertainty, an individual may feel as though a particular home is suitable. However, until life in the house is actually experienced, the buyer will never know what the neighbors are like, and this should definitely be a source of concern.



Instead of moving, home additions can provide a more cost-effective, foolproof solution in many cases. Glickman Design Build can be engaged to make any home larger, and they have a robust portfolio on their website that provides many examples of their work. In addition to their building capabilities, they are expert designers, so their work is very creative. Their home additions integrate with the existing property seamlessly, and this is one of their great strengths.



For home additions in North Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and the other cities that they serve, Glickman Design Build is the only logical choice. They have the experience and expertise to take on any type of project, and they are a proven commodity that consumers can have total confidence in on every level.



About Glickman Design Build

Glickman Design Build provides home additions in Cabin John, Chevy Chase, Germantown, and a number of other cities in Maryland and Virginia.