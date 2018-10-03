Respected Local Agency Offers Business Insurance in Trappe, PA

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency is a leading provider of business insurance in their area. They are physically located in Trappe, Pennsylvania, and their office can be easily reached by people needing business insurance in Phoenixville, Collegeville, Royersford, Limerick, Skippack and the surrounding area. They have been serving the local business community for well over 30 years by maintaining a very high client satisfaction rate.



Kelly offers a wide range of business insurance products. Many companies have commercial motor vehicles on the roadways, and they need quality commercial auto insurance coverage. Their agents can obtain insurance for a small enterprise with a single vehicle, or they can help clients needing coverage for a fleet.



People operating businesses can be vulnerable to liability exposures. General liability is a form of business insurance that clients can obtain from this agency, and they also have access to professional liability coverage. They offer errors and omissions insurance, builder's risk insurance, insurance for contractors, and business crime insurance as well.



Protecting the interests of the business itself is one reason to carry business insurance, but it is also important to protect the well-being of employees. Workers' compensation insurance is a requirement for many businesses under Pennsylvania state law. Kelly can help with workers comp as well as group benefit packages for employees.



Commercial Umbrella insurance is yet another type of coverage that clients can obtain through this agency. If a business was to be the target of a legal action, the damages could exceed the limits of their primary insurance policies. Umbrella insurance can be added to provide an additional layer of protection above and beyond the limits of the primary coverage.



Kelly Insurance Agency is certainly a valuable business insurance resource, and they make it easy for clients to satisfy all of their coverage needs under one convenient roof.



Kelly Insurance Agency provides business insurance for Collegeville, Phoenixville, Royersford, Limerick, and Skippack, Pennsylvania clients.