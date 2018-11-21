Responding to Inequality and Conflict Within the Coffee Industry, Higher Grounds Ties Human-Centric Trade to Special Holiday Promotions

Traverse City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --Higher Grounds Trading Co., a specialty coffee roastery and coffee bar headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, is taking a unique approach to the biggest holiday shopping days of the year by combining large discounts with real opportunities for consumers to help improve the lives of farmers who grow their coffee.



Sales will run from Black Friday (November 23) through Cyber Monday (November 25), offering 25% off all Higher Grounds branded coffees. 10% of the profits from coffee sales during this promotion will go toward community development projects that Higher Grounds engages in as a core part of its business model.



A Certified B Corporation since 2016, Higher Grounds' stated purpose is to confront inequality and maximize human potential in the specialty coffee industry. Their unique trading model is aligned with the "Earthrise," the moment captured by Apollo 8 astronauts 50 years ago as they crested the moon and viewed our planet as home to a shared humanity that transcends borders. Higher Grounds enlists consumer engagement, collaboration, and human-centric trade to fulfill their purpose.



The Earthrise Sampler gift box features coffees that exemplify Higher Grounds' personal connection to coffee farmers in Mexico and the Democratic Republic of Congo; Revel holiday blend in particular supports clean water projects in Chiapas, Mexico. The Earthrise subscription offers regular delivery of one of these coffees each month for four months, with additional options to customize delivery frequency. Through these products and holiday promotions, Higher Grounds aims to demonstrate that truly sustainable trade means investing in the wellbeing of coffee producers and connecting coffee drinkers to farming communities.



For the past two years Higher Grounds has been selected as a B Corp Best of World Honoree with work highlighted in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and many other national and international publications. Concordia and the U.S. Department of State recently named Higher Grounds' public-private partnership with the State Department and the Polus Center for Social and Economic Development as one of 5 finalists for the prestigious P3 Impact Awards, which recognize and honor public-private partnerships that improve communities and the world.



More about Earthrise & our business model at: https://www.highergroundstrading.com/earthrise



For more information, please contact Joshua Brandt by phone at (231) 922-9009 or by email at joshua@highergroundstrading.com. Higher Grounds Trading Co. is located at 806 Red Drive in Traverse City, Michigan and online at highergroundstrading.com.