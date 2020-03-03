Responsible Cyber Revving Up for the New Decade

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Responsible Cyber is a leading service provider of cybersecurity solutions. Given the efficacy of their solutions that improve the online security of small and medium-sized companies, they have grown at an astronomical rate.



Responsible Cyber provides a fully integrated platform that takes care of the cybersecurity of a business at different stages of growth. It is convenient, user-friendly, and affordable, which has added to the superiority and popularity of the solution. The platform allows busy business owners to pay at their pace, and on their terms while protecting their business. As a result, the business has been expanding at an accelerated pace in the domestic and the international market.



Their growth has necessitated the company to move its headquarters to a larger and more prominent location. Its new office will now be at the Octagon Building, City Center in Singapore.



The management has chosen their Octagon office keeping in mind the innovative and dynamic culture of the company. Its thoughtfully designed workstations and conference rooms are ideal for collaborating across teams, customers and employees working on customer's sites. It will further assist the Responsible Cyber team to fulfil their service promise of providing seamless cybersecurity solutions and unmatched value to all their clients.



In Singapore, the company is expanding its Asia Pacific region with the help of the ICE71 Scale programme. Created in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS), the ICE71 Scale programme will enable Responsible Cyber to expand in the region and strengthen their roots. In the international market, the company has developed a substantial customer base in Africa. In 2020, Responsible Cyber will be focusing on the region, exploring new opportunities, and developing a presence in the Africa and Europe.



In Europe, Kenneth Weir joined Responsible Cyber team as Chief Security Operations Officer and Partner, supporting the growth of the European market. His expertise in security operations and incident management domains brings a new set of capabilities to the team and expands the platform's offering. Kenneth will build his team while being based in Glasgow, Scotland.



With the demand for the services on an all-time high, Responsible Cyber is currently hiring for multiple positions across their technical and customer support teams. The new hires will act as the much-needed support for the small core team that delivers all the services of Responsible Cyber today. The new recruits will be working out of the company's new office space.



Keep tuned for more updates coming soon.



About Responsible Cyber

With the motto, "Pay, Spend & Protect Your Business on Your Terms" Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered company founded in 2016. The company provides cyber security as a service, through its online cloud-based platform and with its dedicated and customizable cyber security services, including risk management, secure code training, penetration testing, incident response, business continuity, and more.



The company specializes in providing products targeted towards pay-as-you-go strategy looking for effective and affordable solutions for companies. For more information, please visit https://responsible-cyber.com. For business inquiries, please contact info@responsible-cyber.com.



Contact:

Magda Lilia Chelly, CISSP, PhD

CISSP® Certificate Number: 569732

Managing Director I CISO As A Service

Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd. I Co. Reg No: 201616321C

+65 3157 2141 | info@responsible-cyber.com | www.responsible-cyber.com

168 Robinson Road, #12, Capital Tower, Singapore, 068912