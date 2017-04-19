Responsive Health Announces Strategic Expansion Into New Jersey Healthcare Market

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --Responsive Health, a Mount Sinai spinoff and pioneer in enterprise-based digital medicine, today announced its entrance into the New Jersey healthcare market. As a result of this expansion, Responsive Health's transformative services in digital health will be generally accessible to health systems across New Jersey.



With this announcement, Responsive Health furthers its strategic efforts to introduce technologies throughout the United States that improve medical treatment outcomes for patients while reducing costs for healthcare providers. Health systems throughout New Jersey will benefit from Responsive Health's RxUniverse™ Digital Medicine Prescription™ system, which serves to engage patients and healthcare providers even after the typical hospital experience has ended.



"Today's announcement marks entry into the New Jersey healthcare market. It's also a serious step in Responsive Health's dedication to maintaining a presence in every major market in the United States," stated Eric Ditkowsky, Vice President of Value Transformation.



About Responsive Health

Responsive Health is defining the delivery of digital medicine. Founded as a startup from the Mount Sinai Health System, the largest health system in New York City and a driving force in the rapid technological innovations in healthcare, Responsive Health is dedicated to enabling the digital revolution in health. Responsive Health's flagship product, RxUniverse™, is the first enterprise-based digital health delivery system that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications, wearables and therapeutics to patients at the point of care.