New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Responsive Health, startup spinoff from Mount Sinai, has selected Edward Berde as its new Chief Technology Officer. Berde will lead Responsive Health's launch of technologies that improve medical treatment outcomes while reducing costs, including Responsive's flagship product RxUniverse™ recently piloted in the Mount Sinai Health System. Berde is a serial entrepreneur and hands-on CTO with 20 years of experience in CTO, CEO, and leadership roles for numerous successful startups.



"Ed is an expert and leader in technology and business. He has tech at heart, but also has a love of entrepreneurship and a deep understanding of the business environment," says Ashish Atreja, MD, MPH, Responsive Health's co-founder and the Chief Technology Innovation and Engagement Officer and Director of the Sinai AppLab. "When Responsive Health spun off of the Mount Sinai Health System, we came out of the gate with close relationships with major healthcare players and insight into what providers need that most digital medicine startups struggle to achieve. We knew we needed someone with the expertise and drive to capitalize on that competitive advantage, and Ed Berde has all the qualifications we were searching for."



Berde joins Responsive Health from Business Consulting Solutions, a technology consulting firm which he co-founded and successfully ran for over 20 years. Berde's technological insight allowed Business Consulting to attain quick success and attract prestigious clients, including Guardian Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Nestlé, Lazard, and ADP.



An alumnus of Villanova, Cornell and Andersen Consulting, Berde's entrance into the startup world was as co-founder and CTO of Tips.com in 1999, where he developed the site into an informational search engine providing stock tips, health tips, product buying tips and more before successfully brokering an exit for the company in 2001. Berde's startup experience also includes directly running and growing the key departments of Client Environments and Client Onboarding for Rimini Street, overseeing employee and contractor resources based within the US and India, and onboarding over $16M of new contracts. Rimini Street, the leading global provider of independent enterprise software support, recently closed $125M of VC funding. Berde has also been a Director on the board of Clover Health Insurance, part of Clover Health, since its inception and continues to serve on the board today.



Berde's expertise in startups was nurtured by the New Jersey based TechLaunch incubator program, which he entered as the CEO, and later CTO of the startup Retail Shopping Systems. In just 3 months, Retail Shopping Systems created an Android-based hardware MVP, landed 5 stores and began rolling out prototype systems. "The TechLaunch experience is extraordinarily valuable since it provides a complete 'startup education' and a wealth of valuable connections," says Berde. "TechLaunch accomplishes that by bringing outstanding experts and mentors from the startup community who provide invaluable knowledge, especially the tools and tricks that allowed them to achieve success."



Asked about his motivation to join Responsive Health, Berde said, "There's a broad and urgent need by health providers to engage digital medicine for better health results. Right now the wrong medical apps are often used, and the right ones are overlooked. That hurts patients, providers, and payers. Responsive Health and Prescription Universe are ready to fix that."



About Responsive Health

Responsive Health is poised to radically change the delivery of digital medicine. Founded in 2016 as a startup from the Mount Sinai Health System, the largest health system in New York City and a driving force in the rapid technological innovations in healthcare, Responsive Health is dedicated to enabling the digital revolution in health. Responsive Health's flagship product, RxUniverse™, is the first enterprise-based digital medicine delivery system that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications to patients at the point of care.



