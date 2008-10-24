Rest Ministries Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2008 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized organizations, today announced that Rest Ministries (http://www.restministries.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free Swift News Distribution and HostedPR press room services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Rest Ministries will utilize SBWire’s Swift News Distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Rest Ministries’ efforts to serve the chronically ill.



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” says Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Rest Ministries to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/services/nonprofits



About Rest Ministries (http://www.restministries.org)

National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week was launched in 2002 by Lisa Copen, author of “Beyond Casseroles: 505 Ways to Encourage a Chronically Ill Friend.” It is held annually in September and is sponsored by Rest Ministries, Inc., the largest Christian organization that serves the chronically ill.



About SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com)

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s Swift News Distribution service makes it easy for organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s HostedPR hosted press room service makes it easy for organizations to offer a full featured press room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. HostedPR press rooms are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 5,000 organizations in over 100 countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0141 (International).

