Restaurant Marketing Plan Released as Free Downloadable Template

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --Restaurant Clicks, a digital marketing agency for restaurants and bars has released a free restaurant marketing plan template. The template is publicly available for download on their website.



In today's business climate, restaurants need an edge to compete within their local markets. The Restaurant Clicks marketing plan delivers a much needed template for 2018 marketing initiatives specifically tailored to restaurant businesses.



"We have been in the restaurant business for close to 20 years, as marketers and owning restaurants ourselves. The ability for us to give back to our industry from what we have learned, is important to our growth." says Brian Nagele, owner of the Restaurant Clicks agency.



The marketing plan is the first product in an upcoming training series for restaurants to learn how to do their own online marketing. Restaurant Clicks plans to launch a do it yourself video training series for topics like SEO, Google Maps, Social Media and more. Restaurants can subscribe to receive unlimited training and marketing secrets designed for the hospitality industry. The agency plans to launch the training in February 2018.



About Restaurant Clicks

Restaurant Clicks was founded by former restaurant owners and marketing geeks who want to help restaurants succeed with quality online marketing. This marketing agency is founded on over 18 years of successes and failures in the restaurant industry. Everyone on the team has owned, operated or worked in a restaurant over their career.



Restaurant Clicks provides do it yourself marketing training for restaurants. They also offer done for you services as an agency including website design and digital marketing.



