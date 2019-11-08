RestauranTrak Launches to the Market at the Restaurant Finance and Development Conference in Las Vegas

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --RestauranTrak, an industry-first, benchmarking analytic platform for food service operators will make its introduction to the market next week (November 11-13) at the Restaurant Finance and Development Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Operators and private equity attendees will have the opportunity to be the first to explore the product's features at booth #909.



The restaurant industry has been plagued by poor data with little visibility into the broader market. As more private equity money has entered the market, the need to make informed, data-driven business decisions has become even more critical. RestauranTrak empowers operators with granular insights to capture and compare common business factors to identify over- and under-performing metrics.



"For years our restaurant clients have complained about the quality of the data available to them. I'm thrilled to be able to introduce them to RestauranTrak which gives them access to best-in-class unbiased data that will help them with data-driven decision making." Mathew Focht, CEO, Emerging.



Built by the industry for the industry, RestauranTrak will be fueled by three powerhouse sources: Nielsen CGA, a global leader in on-premise market measurement; Emerging, the collaborative restaurant network ecosystem; and RestauranTrak's customer service partner, Omnivore, the leading connectivity platform for restaurant technology that will lead on POS integration for new RestauranTrak customers.



"The on-premise business has never been more competitive, and the margin of success is narrower than ever. We are dedicated to better supporting the food and beverage service channel to thrive, and we believe RestauranTrak is a much-needed tool for America's restaurant industry," said Scott Elliott, Senior Vice President, Nielsen CGA. "We are proud to be the first to bring it to the marketplace for free and completely unbiased and unaffiliated. As the U.S. bar and restaurant landscape continues to face headwinds, pressure and shifts, data-fueled insights will be a crucial tool for success, ultimately helping food service players make the best operational decisions for their staff, customers, investors and business."



The launch of RestauranTrak will begin in 44 American markets, including several major cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. For additional information on Nielsen CGA's RestauranTrak please go to our website restaurantrak.com or contact hello@restaurantrak.com.



EMERGING works intimately with top-tier restaurant and entertainment concepts to grow their businesses. By supporting concepts with data science, real estate, supply chain, technology, operational efficiencies, and incentivized staff education EMERGING ensures their clients are comprehensively positioned for their next capital event.