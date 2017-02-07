Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Small business owners often run into difficulties handling internal human resources functions such as payroll, insurance and benefits, and workers compensation. That's why ACI Insurance wants to assist small businesses such as restaurants and fast food franchises with affordable PEO and employee leasing solutions in Florida.



"Many of the business owners we work with come to us for one specific need at first, whether that's payroll or workers compensation," says John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services. "They then realize the efficiency and effectiveness of transitioning into a full range of employee leasing services and solutions. Ultimately, it's about producing affordable end results, while eliminating the hassle, cost, and risk of keeping such functions in house, which is always a key challenge for small businesses."



PEO or employee leasing services may incorporate a variety of specific functions. This includes affordable workers compensation insurance, ensuring that employees are properly protected and that all local and state requirements are met.



Another area that PEO services may cover is that of Florida employee health plans and benefits. Securing the correct group health coverage, at affordable rates, and offering high-end, well-managed employee benefits packages are key to attracting and maintaining the best employees.



Human resources is a broad area of course, and there are many other specific internal functions to take care of. This may include payroll and payroll taxes, along with unemployment taxes, and a range of additional employer regulations and requirements.



ACI is a leader in providing affordable Florida workers comp insurance along with a full suite of PEO and employee leasing solutions. They also offer a number of additional services, including business consulting and insurance, surety bonds, and more.



Visit them online at LowCostFloridaInsurance.com to learn more about how they may be able to help, and what specific services they provide. Prospective clients, including business owners in restaurant and fast food franchise industry, may also request a free PEO quote online, or call 844-467-4878 to speak with a representative.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia markets. Contact 844-467-4878 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.