Restore Supports Alcohol Free Weekend

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2017 --April is Alcohol Awareness Month, which was established by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) in 1987 in order to reduce the stigma that so often surrounds the disease and help encourage individuals to get treatment. Alcohol Awareness Month mostly involves activities in schools, community centers, and religious groups that are focused on speaking, listening, writing, and discussing the causes and effects of alcoholism and determining what can be done to combat it.



However, one weekend during Alcohol Awareness Month isn't just about writing, speaking, or listening, it's about doing, or not doing, to be precise. Alcohol Free Weekend is a weekend in which people across the country are encouraged to completely abstain from alcohol to show their solidarity with those who struggle with alcoholism and the alcohol abuse, dependence, and addiction that it so often brings.



The Many Benefits of Enjoying an Alcohol Free Weekend



Avoiding alcohol this weekend isn't just good for raising awareness, it can also have profound benefits for you, both mentally and physically.



A few of the many benefits of avoiding alcohol this weekend include:



More energy

Better sleep

Avoid hangovers

Avoid dehydration

Improved focus and concentration

Better work performance

May help to alleviate (or avoid) symptoms of anxiety and depression

Reduce cholesterol and body fat



Is Alcohol Free Weekend a Bigger Challenge Than You Thought?



If you and those you care about plan to follow through with Alcohol Free Weekend, pay close attention to how you feel. If you've been drinking a lot more than usual in the last few weeks or months, it's important to make sure that you aren't at risk for alcoholism. So, if you feel unusually stressed or experience headaches, fever, tremors or nausea after going without alcohol for 24-48 hours, you should seek professional help.



The same goes for friends, relatives, and loved ones, who may have no idea of the severity of their condition if they drink regularly, thereby keeping their alcohol withdrawal symptoms at bay. If your loved ones refuse to try Alcohol Free Weekend, it may also be a good idea to keep an eye on them. If you've seen them drinking more than usual on a consistent basis, you may want to gently approach them about your concerns.



Get Help if You or Someone You Love Needs Treatment for Alcohol Addiction



Unlike many other addictions, alcoholism can slowly creep into an otherwise responsible individual's life with no warning. What may start as a few drinks after work once or twice a week to relieve stress can soon turn into a dangerous, every-day affair that can consume nearly every aspect of an alcoholic's life.



At Restore Health and Wellness Center, we understand how difficult it can be to deal with alcohol addiction. We also know that in order to effectively address this condition, it's essential to receive comprehensive and customized treatment.



Our goal is to help you improve your physical, mental, and emotional health while undergoing alcohol addiction treatment. We can create and alcohol treatment plan that incorporates both traditional and holistic therapies so you can thrive in your recovery.