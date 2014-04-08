Resume Leaf Launches Website to Provide Listing of Local Professional Resume Writers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2014 --The age old adage, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” has never been more appropriate than in today’s job market. Increasingly competitive by nature, now more than ever before, business professionals need an impressively well-written resume to get their foot in the door. Answering that need with a simplistic approach a new website named Resume Leaf offers a direct way to make contact with a bevy of local professional resume writers.



Not a profession that’s typically found easily, Resume Leaf acts as a virtual go-between as visitors peruse their directory of certified resume writers to find a suitable option. Website visitors need only enter their city or state into the site’s search field and they will be led to a wealth of options for dedicated writers committed to their finding employment. Site visitors can then choose a local resume writer by reading their profile’s extensive information.



Each Resume Leaf profile provides a photo of the writer, their education, social networking links and all contact information. Contact information provided includes the writer’s business name and phone number as well as their physical and website addresses. Resume Leaf also offers resume specialties. Site users may be targeting jobs in law or law enforcement, accounting, banking and finance, entertainment or media, or manufacturing for example and need strategic help to make the best approach.



With optimal convenience website users can reach out to several resume writers directly. Kayla Hughes, Director of Marketing at Resume Leaf said about the site, “We want our visitors to make the best use of all the knowledge we can provide for them. When they’re finished reading the profiles they’ll know how many years the writer has been writing resumes as well as details like any publications or speaking engagements they’ve had. We’ve thought of all the necessary details.”



Resume Leaf is an online directory for local professional resume writers. Offering specialized resumes for the fields of education, skilled trades, agriculture, engineering, forestry and sales among myriad other professions the site is a decisive resource for job seekers as well as professional writers seeking freelance work.



