Resurgence Wellness Center Providing PRP and Stem Cell Therapies

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --Resurgence Wellness Center is a regenerative and integrative medical practice that provides specialized treatments and personalized care for our patients.



At Resurgence Wellness, our goal is to help you reach optimum health and wellness. All of our treatments are safe and non-invasive. We get you back to feeling yourself by finding the root of your health issues, resolving your concerns, and restoring vitality to your life.



Our medical professionals will assist you in creating a personalized treatment plan catered to your needs and focused on enhancing your body's ability to self-heal. We are dedicated to helping our patients make life transformations that will give them the ability to own each day.



You will find that our facility is staffed with licensed medical professionals that are experienced in treating a variety of debilitating symptoms and finding the underlying cause. We believe in taking the time to listen to our patients and creating health centered goals so that they leave feeling confident in trusting Resurgence Wellness with their care.



Our services include:



- PRP/Stem Cell Treatments

- Medical Weight Loss

- Concierge Medicine

- Primary Care

- Nutritional IV Therapy

- Sexual Wellness

- Hormone Optimization

- Hair Restoration



What makes Resurgence Wellness unique and separates us from other medical practices is our ability to individualize and personalize treatment plans for all of our patients. This is based on each patients' differences and specific needs. We will never place you in a box. We treat our patients with the goal to help them optimize their health, achieve the life they deserve, and own the day.