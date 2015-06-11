Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2015 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Wednesday, June 10th 2015, the closing of a $1,295,000 Cash-out refinance of an office/retail building located in Ann Arbor, MI (Washtenaw County). The borrower received a 5 year fixed rate term and a 20 year amortization.



The borrower received an excellent rate and term without a pre-payment penalty. The borrower chose Select Commercial for their loan due to Select Commercial's simplified application process and quick closings.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the Michigan borrower with the loan.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building loans and commercial mortgage loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender's requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.