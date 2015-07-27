Retail Solutions Advisors Forms RSA Realty Services

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is pleased to announce the formation of RSA Realty Services. RSA Realty Services was formed for the purpose of marketing commercial properties and vacant land in Florida. This Division Of Retail Solutions Advisors will allow RSA to meet the growing needs of the company's client base. "While RSA has had a great first year of operations in growing our main line business that includes retail leasing, property management and tenant representation, we felt it necessary to offer an additional commercial brokerage division specializing in the sale of vacant land and income producing properties to meet our clients' requirements," commented Charlie Boscarino, President of Retail Solutions Advisors. With the addition of RSA Realty Services, the company continues to broaden its commercial platform. RSA Realty Services will broker small, vacant property, such as its listing of a former car wash at 222 S Lake Parker Avenue in Lakeland. In addition, the company will also market and sell larger income producing properties such as commercial shopping centers, office buildings, and single tenant properties for clients who feel that market conditions have reached full potential.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors provides real estate consulting services for property owners and asset managers. Among its core services, the company specializes in shopping center leasing and management for clients across the country who own retail properties in the state of Florida. Among its clientele are both single property owners as well as large public companies with real estate portfolios in the state. RSA also offers asset valuation and development/redevelopment services for clients owning properties in need of repositioning in the market place. Tenant representation is also a vital component of RSA for its retail clients. The company currently represents Bealls Outlet (state of Florida to Palm Beach), Save-A-Lot (east coast & central Florida), Jet's Pizza, and the new Beef 'O' Brady's concept, "Beef's Express", which caters to consumers in a hurry but still want that Beef's line up of fun great food. If your company is in search of commercial real estate brokers in Florida, contact Retail Solutions Advisors for a complimentary consultation.