Retail Solutions Advisors Now Leasing the Plaza at Palmer Ranch Sarasota

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --With three big box stores already in place at The Plaza at Palmer Ranch, there is still plenty of space for smaller retailers who want to join in this busy, dynamic shopping plaza. The options available in the plaza are endless, and some suggestions include food franchises, beauty shops, or smaller retail clothing stores. With the high traffic and high visibility from the road, the Plaza at Palmer Ranch is ready to become a destination plaza in Sarasota.



About The Sarasota Area



The city of Sarasota is a busy area with over 400,000 residents calling Sarasota County home. The Plaza at Palm Ranch in Sarasota is on Central Sarasota Parkway, and it is a busy shopping center in an excellent location of Sarasota. With a Publix Supermarket, Haverty's Furniture, and Target in the Plaza at Palmer Ranch, shoppers are attracted to the plaza from Sarasota and the surrounding area. The plaza offers great visibility, and shoppers driving by on busy Central Sarasota Parkway often stop to shop in the stores of the plaza.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors, or RSA, is a real estate brokerage company founded by Todd Maxwell and Charlie Boscarino. Specializing in managing assets, leasing retail properties and property management throughout the state of Florida for commercial investors. RSA is a leading commercial real estate company in Florida, offering high quality commercial solutions and knowledge of the property of Palmer Ranch that is unmatched by any other leasing companies in the business. With experience leasing and managing properties throughout Florida, RSA has a strong, dynamic tenant representation division. RSA also works as a property developer for chosen clients throughout the southeastern United States.



For further information regarding leasing opportunities at The Plaza At Palmer Ranch, please contact Jannie DelRio at Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC.