Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2023 --Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., a full-service design, installation, and grounds maintenance company, has helped property owners handle erosion issues, drainage issues, and more with properly planned retaining walls in Dayton, Glenelg, Eldersburg, Mt. Airy, West Friendship, Howard County, and the surrounding areas. Retaining walls can also help to provide flat areas for gardens, flowers, trees, and more. The team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. can work with clients and their properties to develop designs for retaining walls to handle all of these scenarios.



Customers may have certain areas on their property where a low retaining wall is desired as it creates a nice separation between areas. For example, a low retaining wall is sometimes used as a boundary between a driveway and the lawn, as well as other corridors on the property such as a walkway to the front door. In other cases, the property may have a gradual slope, but the owners would prefer to have a level area. A low retaining wall of just a few courses is sufficient to provide for several level areas.



In some cases, several low retaining walls can be used to create a terrace effect. This may be desired for different flower gardens or other outdoor features. These low retaining walls can also help prevent erosion and can also help to direct the flow of water on the property with some appropriate planning with our team.



While there are times where a retaining wall is beneficial for a number of reasons, retaining walls can also be a decorative feature of the landscape. They can be used to create spaces where other features can be the focal point, such as a water fountain or a fireplace.



Rather than just be a wall, either useful in holding back the earth or merely decorative, a retaining wall can feature seating as well. This seating can be around a firepit or just outline a conversation area. And the materials used can vary from slate to stone to brick, providing a way to make the space reflect the local geology or to transform it to another location. At Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they can help bring any vision into reality like they have done for countless customers in Dayton, Glenelg, Eldersburg, Mt. Airy, West Friendship, Howard County, and the surrounding areas. Contact them today to begin the steps to property transformation.



