Retired NFL Player Chris Kolodziejski of the Pittsburgh Steelers Seeks Equity Crowdfunding for Chella

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --What does a retired NFL athlete who played tight end for the $1 billion Pittsburgh Steelers have in common with the cosmetics industry? Much more than meets the eye. Chris Kolodziejski, Chella's Founder and CEO, made a special connection between his time playing professional football for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the success his mother found when he was growing up. As Chris tells it:



"When I put on that uniform, I became a different person. I felt this tremendous confidence as a man and as a part of a team. It transformed me. I watched my mom transform from a single mother working two jobs into a real estate developer who retired early. It hit me one day, when she put on makeup, she was doing what I was doing when I put on a football helmet: she was transforming, too. announcing her power and her confidence. I have spent the last 14 years in the beauty business, and the thing that inspires me the most is hearing the stories of transformation. People share with me almost daily how a new look or a Chella Brow Make-Over has transformed not only their appearance but also how they feel. They share how they have a new confidence and how they have brought forth their inner beauty. I've discovered that there is a direct parallel between realizing your inner self-worth and beauty and realizing your external beauty. I want all of the people who use Chella products, all the people in my own life, including my daughter, to have that same opportunity, to shine with beauty inside and out."



Chella is a fast-growing brand in the "prestige" beauty products market specializing in eyebrow and eye makeup and associated products. This prestige market is defined as one made up of consumers with a high level of disposable income that are willing to spend more for higher-quality products. Through a unique distribution model and through a marketing strategy targeted at reaching consumers where they discover new beauty products via Subscription Beauty Boxes like (ipsy, BoxyCharm, BirchBox, Fab Fit Fun, and many others), Chella has been able to establish brand recognition and a reputation for high-quality cosmetics. In fact, millions of consumers have had the chance to sample many of their products and have provided hundreds of thousands of positive reviews, many of them five-star ratings.



Chella is now getting in position to take the business to the next level. With an established reputation, experience in the industry, a growing following, and tried-and-true products, they believe that growth is only a matter of expanding their marketing efforts. Their early partnerships have proven incredibly fruitful, and they're eager to expand and capitalize on the traction they've gained. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the makeup sector of the beauty industry generates $18 billion in annual sales with the prestige eyebrow and eye makeup segment a fast growing component. To wit, retail establishments catering strictly to an eyebrow-centric clientele are popping up across America. Chella is inviting investors to participate in Chella's expansion within this fast-growing niche market..



The Chella equity crowdfunding offering - http://bit.ly/2AhTOwQ



The Official Chella website - https://chella.com/