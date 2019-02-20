Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Ignite Press announced the release of The Retirement GPS: How to Avoid the Roadblocks and Detours on Your Retirement Journey by financial expert Chuck Bigbie.



The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Bwxkse



The Retirement GPS explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book navigates you through five critical retirement changes and challenges with the help of Chuck's 36+ years of financial expertise to guide you.



"If we fail to plan our way around these retirement obstacles," says Chuck, "our retirement journey will be one fraught with breakdowns and dead-ends."



To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.



About Chuck Bigbie

Chuck Bigbie, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is President of Woodland Wealth Management and a Branch Manager for Geneos Wealth Management, where he specializes in retirement planning and wealth management. Chuck has more than 36 years of experience serving clients and helping them achieve their goals. He has been featured in U.S. News & World Report as well as Proactive Advisor magazine. Chuck received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tulsa and teaches retirement planning at Tulsa Community College.



Visit Amazon at http://getbook.at/RetirementGPS to purchase the book and to learn more!



For booking information, visit http://www.chuckbigbie.com/



Contact Info:

Chuck Bigbie

7233 S. 85th E. Ave. #400

Tulsa, OK 74133



Phone: 918-495-1244



The book is available on Amazon today.