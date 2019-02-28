Retirement Planning Book Promises to Help People Negotiate the Challenges of Retirement

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Ignite Press announced the release of The Renegotiation of Your Retirement: The 5 Essential Negotiations to a Retirement without Compromise by financial expert Frank A. Leyes.



The Renegotiation of Your Retirement explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book challenges you to negotiate your way through five critical retirement changes and challenges with the help of Frank's 34+ years of financial expertise.



"Even if you consider your financial knowledge to be above average," says Frank, "people still need reminding more often than they need instruction."



To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.



About Frank A. Leyes

Frank A. Leyes, ChFC®, is a nationally recognized speaker and the author of the Amazon #1 bestselling book, The Way of Wealth: 7 Steps to Financial Freedom in a World of Economic Dependence.* Frank manages practices in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Roanoke, Virginia, all while prioritizing time with his family at their home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He uses his gifts of speaking and writing to share the principles of True Wealth, helping people understand what money can do…and what it was never intended to do. Frank also counsels financial advisors around the nation, helping them build successful, client-centered practices.



* The Way of Wealth, Amazon, 8/27/13, #1 in Money Management and Retirement Planning