Retirement Planning Book Promises to Help People Overcome the Challenges of Retirement

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2019 --Ignite Press announces the release of Reclaiming Your Retirement: 5 Risks That Endanger Your Future and How to Overcome Them by financial expert Rich Braverman.



The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2XGGVG3



Reclaiming Your Retirement explores how the landscape of retirement is changing and how these changes impact the fundamental concept of retirement as we know it. The book explores five critical retirement changes and challenges and how to overcome those risks to reclaim your retirement with the help of Rich's 30 years of financial expertise to guide you.



"Retiring doesn't mean throwing in the towel or having regrets," says Rich, "it means continuing forward on your path."



To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.



About Richard Braverman, FP, RFC

Richard Braverman, FP, RFC, has been a Certified Financial Planner since 1989 and has also earned designation as a Registered Financial Consultant. Demonstrating leadership in his field, Rich has served on the regional Board of Directors of the International Council of Financial Planners. He has also been a contributor to national and regional publications. Rich has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to local charitable pursuits. A Coatesville native, Rich holds a B.A. in Economics from Franklin and Marshall College. He is a lifelong resident of Central Pennsylvania and is raising a family in the area with his wife.



Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2XGGVG3 to purchase the book and to learn more!



For booking information, visit http://www.bravermanfinancial.com



Contact Info:

Richard Braverman

2173 Embassy Dr.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Phone: 717-399-4030