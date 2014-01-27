Retiring to Las Vegas - Empty Nests May Have Equity Again

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top REALTOR in the market for Las Vegas homes, and an expert in helping people retire to Las Vegas, recently published a meaningful blog article about how to retire to Las Vegas again using newly earned home equity. Once again, given the recent rise in the market for Las Vegas homes, people can afford to retire to a Las Vegas 55+ community such as Sun City Summerlin, Sun City Anthem, Sun City Aliante, Sun City MacDonald Ranch, or Siena Sun Colony in Summerlin.



“It was unimaginable that so many hundreds of thousands of people had lost all of the treasured home equity they had built up in their homes for 20 or more years” said Rob Flitton “which decimated their dreams of retirement once they became empty-nesters. Yet, it is my contention that this down-sizing dream of retiring to Las Vegas has become possible again.”



To capitalize on the move-down housing strategy, two correlating events must happen: (i) the empty-nester must sell their home (in whatever city they live in) at a high enough price to achieve sufficient equity, and (ii) they must get a low enough and affordable price on their Las Vegas home purchase. Rob Flitton has developed a unique strategy for doing just that.



Flitton adds, “I use my uncommonly good negotiation and internet marketing skills to maximize their selling price, and then in crafting a very affordable deal on their new home - and I offer a discount for my clients because, after all with what they’ve been through they deserve a break!.”



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.