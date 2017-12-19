ReTown Brings Back Harper Square Chicago Illinois with a Bang

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --When it comes to re-planning or revitalization of towns and cities, not too many real estate companies take the pain of thinking too deeply about what will be the after effects of such changes. ReTown is, however, different. The team comprises real estate planners, investors, and builders who are all dedicated to how the thing can be carried out without much disruption. That needs a heart and passion for the job which they carry in themselves. The result of this dedication to their work showcases well in the result that follows. The ReTown approach has three phases to it, and that is ReThink. ReInvest. ReBuild.



To rebuild something needs a vision for the future and the real estate planners and builders at ReTown are nothing short of visionaries. They have more than 100 years of collective experience and have designed, financed, and constructed residential, business, and land reclamation developments collectively worth more than $100 million. They have an extensive portfolio to showcase that includes projects like Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates Illinois, Sabre Woods in Hickory Hills Illinois, Broadway Building Lorain, Ohio and more.



In the portfolio is also included Harper Square Chicago Illinois. The ReTown President and Managing Director Jim Louthen and his crews were hired in 2009 by Harper Square to manage and install the $3 million rehabilitation of this historic high-rise 600-unit housing cooperative in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood overlooking Lake Michigan. The project was funded through HUD and was anticipated to take two years. ReTown was able to complete the project in 14 months and on budget. Management responsibilities included scheduling, material ordering, and delivery, quality control procedures, all of which overcame many on-site obstacles. The building plumbing system and elevators were outdated, yet they were able to install 600 kitchens and over 3300 shut-off valves to the satisfaction of resident. The project included day-to-day coordination with the Harper Square engineers, office, and Board of Directors, mobilization of installation crews, and management of payroll and all human resources.



Call them at 708-442-4545 for details.



About ReTown

ReTown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. There portfolio includes the Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates IL, Harper Square Chicago IL and more.