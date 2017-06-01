Retown Development Firm Constructing New Community for Active Seniors in Hickory Hills, Illinois

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --Senior independent living communities in Illinois is usually comprised of independent living communities and retirement communities. To ensure a peaceful and comfortable living, most of the seniors these days are looking for housing with adequate space and amenities that can make their living all enjoyable and satisfying. Retown is a renowned housing development and urban development consulting firm which offer facilities specially made for seniors over the age of 55. With empathy and support, they focus on designing apartments, private houses or townhouses that are typically meant for seniors who are still active and capable of taking care of themselves. At Retown, the expert senior housing designers can understand the security aspects and typical needs of senior citizens strive to serve them in the best possible manner.



Retown works with the senior residents in these communities who are healthy and fit. Quite understandably, the facilities do not provide any provisions for medical or custodial care. However, if one wishes, one can look for services outside of the community to take care of these tasks. Retown makes sure to provide the basic senior features such as handrails and easy access to transportation services. They also provide housing plans that includes entertainment, swimming pools and spas, gyms, dining areas and prepared food, as well as other social activities.



Currently, they are working on a very exciting project Sabre Woods Senior Village, in Hickory Hills, Illinois



For more information and knowledge on Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates IL and other housing development, visit http://www.retown.com/ or call them at 708-442-4545.



About ReTown

ReTown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. The ReTown approach has three phases: ReThink. ReInvest. ReBuild.