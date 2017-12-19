ReTown Implements Their Three Phase Approach to Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates Illinois

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Retown is a company that has some of the best urban design consultants and developers who under the able guidance of the ReTown President and Managing Director Jim Louthen has been very successful in rebuilding places to give them a new lease of life. They can provide comprehensive services during each phase of the design and development process without any glitch. The President has been very closely linked with all the phases of commercial, industrial, and residential real estate development projects for over a quarter of a century and counting. That kind of involvement shows in work, and ReTown has an impressive portfolio that showcases the impressive projects like Harper Square Chicago Illinois that they have spearheaded together.



ReTown consists of a creative lot. As innovative urban revitalization design consultants, they implement a highly refined, three-pronged approach to their work. First, there is the "Rethink" phase. Many different communities could spring to life in new ways through the implementation revitalization projects, and as urban revitalization design developers, they create master plans that transform communities in totally positive ways. This is followed by the "Reinvest" stage where the financing part is taken into consideration. ReTown has a vast store of public sector financing expertise to draw from, so they can help clients acquire grants and tax credits. Plus, they have also partnered with T2 Capital Management, which is one of the premier privately held sources of real estate project funding in the country.



The "Rebuild" phase is the final step in the process, and in this phase, they handle all aspects of the development process, including land assembly, zoning, and construction issues. Their urban renewal design planners can coordinate the work of architects, engineers, contractors, relevant governing bodies, neighborhood associations, and other parties who are participants in the project.



All the three phases are followed in all the projects that they undertake, and that includes Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates Illinois, W.T. Rawleigh Building Freeport, Illinois, Metra Station Palatine, Illinois and more.



Call them at 708-442-4545 for details.



About ReTown

ReTown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. There portfolio includes the Nogales St Revitalization Hoffman Estates IL, Harper Square Chicago IL and more.