Retown Senior Housing Development to Accommodate Active & Disabled Baby Boomers with Larger & Comfortable Housing for Different Lifestyles

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2017 --With innate desire to live a peaceful and happy life, most of the baby boomers in America are now looking to invest their savings in a senior housing development. The days of studio apartment style of senior living are on the wane for the vast majority of the senior population in America and are looking for that extra space offered in the homes with at least two-bed rooms and full sized kitchens. Given this dynamic, senior housing has gained popularity in recent years, and this is an area Retown specializes in.



To serve the senior citizens in the best possible manner, Retown senior housing designers come up with excellent plans to build units to accommodate their needs. While some communities are still active and quite capable of independent living, others need help. Keeping this aspect in mind, they have designed a plan that includes single-family homes, apartments or condominiums.



While developing an independent living community, they specifically focus on choosing a location which is an important consideration. For the convenience of these communities, Retown makes sure to build the projects close to essential service providers such as grocery stores, medical centers, shopping centers. Thus a friendly atmosphere develops in the community. The overall development plan also includes many amenities such as beauty salons and barbershops, eateries, pharmacies, libraries, fitness centers, pools, arts and crafts studios, and there are even independent senior living communities that provide access to golf courses.



Whether it is for the younger community or the aging groups, there are certain possibilities that are not entirely pleasant. As per latest statistics, those who are above 67 will expect to live long. A great deal of good work has been carried out by the Alzheimer's Association to educate the public about the disease. Their latest finding indicates over 30 percent of people who are over the age of 85 have contracted Alzheimer's. This is why senior housing consultants focus on developing memory care communities to provide the ideal living arrangements for some people who are battling such disease.



About ReTown

ReTown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. The ReTown approach has three phases: ReThink. ReInvest. ReBuild.