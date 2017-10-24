Retown Urban Design Architects Offer Advice on Aesthetic Development

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Since the mid 19th century, the overall concept of urban planning has remarkably changed. The modern urban planning includes more strategies and ideas that need to be addressed duly to achieve sustainable development. Retown is one such leading firm that works on urban planning methods to existing cities suffering from decline. Recently the term sustainable development is doing the rounds to represent an ideal outcome in the sum of all planning goals. It refers to a variety of forms such as strategic planning or historic preservation. Staffed with expert planners and urban design architects, the company is responsible for enforcing chosen policies. They are judiciously dealing with both short and long range of planning and projects at various scales.



For the last few years, Retown has been extensively working on both residential and commercial projects with the utmost professionalism. Equipped with skilled technicians and service engineers, the firm is involved in executing a number of tasks right from fixing issues in existing developments, designing a new one, bringing all the moving parts together to complete the construction phase on time and budget.



Years of experience enabled them to gather industrial knowledge and expertise in revitalizing communities that have so far been neglected for years. A lack of plan and strategy might have an impact on the entire project. This is where Retown is different from the rest.



They have expertise with public financing options such as grants and tax credit etc. To provide private financing, they partner with T2 Capital Management, which is very active and effective real estate financing and acquisition firm. All of the technicians and designers are fully licensed and certified. They have a vast knowledge of the industry concerning with urban rejuvenation.



About ReTown

ReTown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. The ReTown approach has three phases: ReThink. ReInvest. ReBuild.