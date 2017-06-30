Retown Urban Design Consultants Announces Investments for Quality Urban Development Projects

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Retown, the leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation services, has recently announced its commitment to invest in a number of urban design projects in Illinois. The company will also provide its expertise in the areas of smart infrastructure planning using sustainable building technology.



The concept of a smart and sustainable urban design is fueled by the power of data and the use of the latest technologies that save energy and resource consumption, increasing the use of renewable energy, and reducing and managing waste effectively.



With vast store of experience, the company is efficient in handling different types of residential projects that provide urban rejuvenation. Over the years, the expert urban design consultants have worked on multi-unit apartment complexes and housing developments to create brand-new neighborhoods in some cases. In addition to urban development projects, they also specialize in urban design landscape services. Right from concept to implementation, each stage of the development is nicely taken care of. They also provide recreational opportunities for residents by investing into urban design landscape.



In addition to drafting residential urban design planning, the company also specializes in commercial and industrial urban design planning. Regardless of size and scope of the project, they have the resources and expertise to channelize the process toward a successful and profitable completion. Over the years, the company has worked on development projects for retail centers, hospitality business like restaurants and hotels, industrial centers, and office buildings and professional centers.



For those looking for the turnkey urban design firm, Retown is the ideal choice. The consultant has a great deal of knowledge and expertise on public financing, including grants and tax credits that enable them to assist with the conceptualization stage. When it comes to private financing, they also team up with T2 Capital Management, which is very active and effective real estate financing and acquisition firm.



