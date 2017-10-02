Retown Urban Design Consultants Take the Act of Urban Development to Another Level

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --As more people are getting old and more people are afflicted with physical disabilities, housing and community development calls for re-examination. Inaccessible homes can affect the daily lives of people who are mobility impaired due to illness, accidents or age. An inaccessible home can pose a serious danger to the visitors as they might stumble on the entry steps or might find it difficult to fit into a bathroom. The greatest challenge they might face is climbing stairs. This is where Retown comes into the picture. The expert team of senior housing designers adopts an affordable, sustainable and inclusive design approach for integrating basic accessibility features into all newly built homes to make the elderly feel independent.



With an increased number of senior citizens investing into housing for independent living, the idea of senior housing is getting more relevant than ever. Retown, a recognized housing consulting firm, is working on different forms of senior housing that they want to bring to the table. This new form of senior housing will allow seniors to enjoy active and independent living. It chiefly includes single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, and units that are built to accommodate the needs of senior citizens.



While developing an independent living community, special emphasis is placed on choosing a location which is an important consideration for the overall development. Keeping this aspect in mind, Retown strives to build the projects close to essential service providers like grocery stores, shopping centers, and medical centers. Special care is taken to draft the layout that includes plenty amenities such beauty salons, barbershops, eateries, pharmacies, libraries, fitness centers, pools, arts and crafts studios, and beautiful golf courses.



At Retown, they continually do their part to take on projects and specialize in senior housing developers and senior housing designers.



