Valley Center, KS -- Retro Systems announces the appointment of Luai Odeh as Regional Sales Manager for the Middle East. Retro Systems will open an office in Dubai, UAE in March 2013. Luai will manage business relationships with channel partners and end users.



Luai has sold, serviced, integrated and installed CNC cutting machines since 2004. His extensive technical skills will be a significant asset to dealers and end users in the markets he serves. Luai, his wife and daughter plan to relocate from Amman, Jordan to Dubai during the first quarter of 2013.



Retro Systems manufacturers a full line of CNC precision profile cutting machines for the oxyfuel, plasma and waterjet cutting processes. Technical sales and service training, product engineering and manufacturing are all done in-house at their Valley Center, KS factory.



The web link below will open the Retro Systems sales staff contact page.

http://www.retroplasma.com/sales_staff.htm



For more information, contact Retro Systems at (316) 755 3683 or email at info@retroplasma.com