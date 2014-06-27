ReturnsHappen - TrueShip Set to Launch Fifth Version of ReadyReturns Product Returns Management Software in Late July

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --TrueShip, maker of ReadyShipper shipping software, has been busy putting the final touches on the fifth generation of their product returns management solution, and is projecting a late July, 2014, launch of ReadyReturns 5.



Product returns go hand-in-hand with operating an e-retail business. According to a recent report by Forester Research, over 80% of all customers want a simpler solution for returns, and remain loyalists to the e-retailers that offer them a convenient and easy returns process.



The same Forrester study also found that over 54% of ecommerce shoppers desired faster returns management with a lower cost return shipping and handling fee. Furthermore, returns aren’t usually the fault of the shopper; the study highlighted the fact that in 65% of all online returns, an error on the part of the ecommerce store was the cause of a return being initiated.



The fifth-generation version of ReadyReturns returns management software is set to be launched in late July, 2014. It will feature a redesigned, user-friendly interface, an all-new 15 minute set-up and a bounty of creative and innovative new features.



ReadyReturns enables an easy returns management solution for ecommerce merchants. It can be easily dropped into the pages of virtually any web site to offer enterprise-level returns that customers can self-initiate.



ReadyReturns delivers a customer-friendly experience that reflects positively on the merchant and increases the likelihood of repeat business. In turn, the merchant is instantly notified of any inbound returns, the package contents and other attributes; like the return initiation date and package tracking details.



“ReadyReturns 5 will be packed with new features and functions that will make returns management even easier for our users,” explained Daniel Koernke, President of Sales. “The redesigned interface is simpler to use and offers more features and functionality, which we added based directly upon key user feedback. Now, ReadyReturns users can offer their customers easy, automated returns right from their own website for plug-and-play, enterprise-level returns.”



You can learn more about ReadyReturns by visiting: http://www.trueship.com/products/readyreturns.



About TrueShip

TrueShip is one of the original architects of shipping software. The company makes a suite of shipping software solutions that integrate with the most popular and widely used ecommerce, order management and accounting systems. Users are offered a 14-day complementary trial in ReadyShipper, an all-in-one shipping and order fulfillment software solution, which is designed to directly integrate with ReadyReturns product returns management software.